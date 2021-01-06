Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Trading Up 0.8%

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

