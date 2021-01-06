XYO Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $3.08 million and $6,865.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, YoBit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00046104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00313510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.69 or 0.02864684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, DEx.top, DDEX, KuCoin, BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

