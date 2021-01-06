Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,931,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,645 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 66,552,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after buying an additional 2,606,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after buying an additional 7,580,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.