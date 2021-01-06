Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.
AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.
Shares of AUY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,931,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,645 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 66,552,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after buying an additional 2,606,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after buying an additional 7,580,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
