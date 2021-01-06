Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 5.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $17.89. 3,487,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,572,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.