Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading 10.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Yelp traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.38. 3,287,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,723,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,162 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 477,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,874,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 223,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

