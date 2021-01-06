YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $44,200.94 and approximately $53.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.47 or 0.03263292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00458383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.60 or 0.01230988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00385531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00170659 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

