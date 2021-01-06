Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $1,230.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,230.00, but opened at $1,175.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,185.00, with a volume of 17,126 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,021.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.52 million and a PE ratio of -35.55.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) alerts:

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.