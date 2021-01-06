Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.62 Million

Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $228.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.25 million. Criteo posted sales of $266.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $800.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $804.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $790.14 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Truist increased their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of CRTO opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Criteo by 755.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

