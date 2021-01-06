Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.