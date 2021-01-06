Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $579.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.30 million. Primerica reported sales of $530.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Primerica stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Primerica by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $869,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

