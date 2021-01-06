Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.04 million and the highest is $67.65 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $90.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $289.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

