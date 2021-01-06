Zacks: Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report $329.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.59 million to $344.80 million. Cubic reported sales of $328.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUB. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 150.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cubic by 116.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Cubic stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -481.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

