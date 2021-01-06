Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $9.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.89 million to $9.10 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $46.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 27.61%.

GNSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,616 shares of company stock worth $1,775,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genasys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Genasys stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.64. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

