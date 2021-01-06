Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.38 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $121.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.88 million to $124.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $118.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $478.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

