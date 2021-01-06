Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $145.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.59 million and the highest is $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $138.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $578.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE HRTG opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 695.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

