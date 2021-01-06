Zacks: Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. BidaskClub downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 4,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,395. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

