Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $226.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $219.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $870.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $872.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $953.21 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $970.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

SLAB stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

