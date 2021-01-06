Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.38 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $121.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $478.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

