Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 1360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.95.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.