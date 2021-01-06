Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 1360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

