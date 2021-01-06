Zano Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $40,794.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,484,862 coins and its circulating supply is 10,455,362 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.