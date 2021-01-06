Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $24.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

