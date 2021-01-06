ZB Token Trading Up 5.7% This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $124.05 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.