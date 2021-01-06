Zcash Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $62.89 or 0.00170659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $682.54 million and approximately $744.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,853,738 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

