ZClassic Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $27,098.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00170587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042701 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

