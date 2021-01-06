Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,012.34

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $17,012.34 and approximately $21.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zealium has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006511 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.