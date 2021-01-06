Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $393.45

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $393.45 and last traded at $393.18, with a volume of 5630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.57.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 320,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.