Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shares Up 6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 123,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 137,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Zedge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

