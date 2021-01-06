Zel Price Hits $0.0211 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Zel has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $406,537.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00177988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00026831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,589,375 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

