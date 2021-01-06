Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $160,038.53 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 455,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,731. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. BidaskClub downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

