ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $6.55 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $10,634.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.