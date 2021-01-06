Zeusshield (ZSC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,055.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $174,625.14 and approximately $18,055.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

