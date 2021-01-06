ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits Market Cap of $399,506.95

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $399,506.95 and approximately $11,745.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

