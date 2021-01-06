Zilla Price Tops $0.0018 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $106,616.97 and approximately $28,190.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

