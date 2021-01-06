Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,223.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $129,968.70 and approximately $25,223.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

