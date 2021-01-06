Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $174.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,089,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,419,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,657,000 after purchasing an additional 679,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,028,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,049,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.