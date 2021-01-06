ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 6.3%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.10. 1,395,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,760,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

