Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Down to $390.00

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $390.00, but opened at $374.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $384.08, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The stock has a market cap of £183.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.47.

About Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

