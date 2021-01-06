Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Trading Up 11.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 500,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 434,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

