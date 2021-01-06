ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 619.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 942.6% higher against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035603 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003020 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex, Liquid, Allbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

