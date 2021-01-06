Zscaler, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. BidaskClub cut Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

ZS opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.