ZTCoin Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.