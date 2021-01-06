Zuflo Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,738.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $90,403.59 and $17,738.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

