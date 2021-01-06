ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 99.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $692,252.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

