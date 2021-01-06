Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 393.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.