Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Up 2.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $436.40 and last traded at $433.40. Approximately 276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.06.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.