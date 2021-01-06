Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 45,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

