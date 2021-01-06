Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 370 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 393.28.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

