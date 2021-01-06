Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 380 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 380 target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 394.65.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.