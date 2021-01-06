Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $9,790,000.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $104,247.65.

On Friday, October 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 26,308,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,491,021. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

