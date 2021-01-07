-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

